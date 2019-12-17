{{featured_button_text}}
John J. Aschenbrenner II

John J. Aschenbrenner II

May 6, 1949 – December 11, 2019

John J. Aschenbrenner II, age 70, of Malcolm, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home in Malcolm. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to John J. and Shirley V. (Speck) Aschenbrenner.

John grew up in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the Class of 1967. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked in a variety of capacities, and retired as Head of Maintenance at the Power Plant of the State Penitentiary.

John enjoyed watching a variety of sporting events, especially those that involved his son, Adam. In his spare time, he would put up hay from his property. He loved to fish, hunt, playing keno and weightlifting.

He is survived by his son, Adam Aschenbrenner of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Mark Aschenbrenner of Lincoln; nephew, Tim (Sheree) Aschenbrenner of Lincoln; great-niece, Jessa Aschenbrenner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Shirley V. (Speck) Aschenbrenner

A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Church of The Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Rev. Michael Houlihan officiating. Burial was at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following the service.

Memorials may be directed to Mycenae Gravis Research.

Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445

Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of John Aschenbrenner, II, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Dec 17
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
10:30AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
520 S. 18th Street
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments