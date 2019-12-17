John J. Aschenbrenner II
May 6, 1949 – December 11, 2019
John J. Aschenbrenner II, age 70, of Malcolm, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home in Malcolm. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to John J. and Shirley V. (Speck) Aschenbrenner.
John grew up in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the Class of 1967. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked in a variety of capacities, and retired as Head of Maintenance at the Power Plant of the State Penitentiary.
John enjoyed watching a variety of sporting events, especially those that involved his son, Adam. In his spare time, he would put up hay from his property. He loved to fish, hunt, playing keno and weightlifting.
He is survived by his son, Adam Aschenbrenner of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Mark Aschenbrenner of Lincoln; nephew, Tim (Sheree) Aschenbrenner of Lincoln; great-niece, Jessa Aschenbrenner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Shirley V. (Speck) Aschenbrenner
A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Church of The Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Rev. Michael Houlihan officiating. Burial was at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be directed to Mycenae Gravis Research.
Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home – Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445
Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.