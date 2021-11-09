John (Jack) P. Neal

December 10, 1950 – September 11, 2021

Jack P. Neal, 70, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1950, at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to LeRoy and Ruth Neal. He loved being with family and friends, playing poker, fishing, and boating.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bertha Tait; parents, LeRoy and Ruth Neal; two brothers, Richard C. Neal Sr. and Lawrence D. Neal; sister, Patrisha A. Neal.

He is survived by his dog, Maggie; brother, Donald A. Neal (Judy) from Millington, Tennessee; sister, Norma J. Farris of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and twin sister, Emma J. Collins of Malvern, Iowa; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 20 at the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs, Iowa – family from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the public from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.