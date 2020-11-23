John Newton Yocum

February 25, 1929 – November 21, 2020

John Newton Yocum, 91 years, 8 months and 27 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away peacefully to his Heavenly home on Nov. 21, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

John was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Wright County, Missouri, to Solomon Newton and Flossie (Warren) Yocum.

On June 3, 1948, John and Mary Scott were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, Arkansas, and to this union were blessed with five children.

John was a Christian and a member of the Ava First Southern Baptist Church.

John enjoyed pitching horse shoes with friends and family. He was a carpenter and loved wood working. He enjoyed yard sales and looking at tools. He loved family get-togethers with food and music. He always made everyone feel welcome. He loved everyone he met. He always held his hand out to everyone who passed by.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Flossie; his two sons, Steve and Jimmy; one brother, Ben Ipock; one sister, Margaret Scott; and one son-in-law, John Webster.