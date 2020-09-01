× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Samuel Schleicher

August 31, 1965 – August 9, 2020

John Samuel Schleicher, 54, passed away at his residence in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 9, 2020.

John was born Aug. 31, 1965, in Superior, Nebraska, to Arthur and Jacqueline (Trupp) Schleicher. John graduated from Plattsmouth (Nebraska) High School in 1983. He received his BA from Hastings College and later his MA from the University of Nebraska. His lifelong love of history made him well known throughout Nebraska as a public speaker and an archivist/director of numerous museums and organizations.

John was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Delbert Christensen. John is survived by siblings, Janet Christensen, Kathryn (Tom) Lawson and Allen Schleicher; nephews, Sam Lawson (Tam Nguyen), Mike (Erica) Lawson, as well as many relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Humanities Nebraska or to the Nebraska Humane Society.