Joy "Broom" K. Dodd

Joy K. “Broom” Dodd, age 79, of Murray died Dec. 17, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Broom was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Alpena, Arkansas, to Russell and Dorothy (Besse) Dodd. He married Karen Evens in 1975. Karen died in 2000. Broom had worked in Arkansas and Texas before moving to Nebraska in 1978 where he worked in construction on the Missouri River. He drove trucks for various employers, and then operated heavy machinery and drove trucks for some construction companies in Omaha, finally working for Contractors, Laborers, Teamsters & Engineers, Laborers' #1140. Broom started his own excavation business in about 1990, called J.D.'s Construction, and operated this business until his retirement in 2014.