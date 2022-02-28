Joy Nieto

December 12, 1937 – February 21, 2022

Joyce “Joy” (Knutson) Nieto, 84, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her residence.

Joy was born on Dec. 12, 1937, to Harry Henry and Agnes (Starr) Knutson in Omaha, Nebraska. She was raised and schooled in Omaha, and she graduated from South High School with the class of 1955. After graduating from high school, she attended Creighton University Nursing School in Omaha. She met Bruce Gerald Nieto and they later married on Dec. 7, 1958, at St. Mary’s Church in Omaha. Joy and Bruce made their home and raised their children in Omaha until 1975 when they moved to Buccaneer Bay in Plattsmouth. Joy worked at Northwestern Bell and AT&T for over 25 years. She started as an operator, then as the operator instructor, and Joy was an operator supervisor when she retired. Later, Joy worked as a real estate sales representative. In the final years of Joy’s life, she was lovingly cared for by Louise Jones and extended family members.

She was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit, P.C.C.W., Intercessors of the Lamb and the Telephone Pioneers. Joy was a 40-year member of South Omaha Sokol, and she served on their Board of Directors. She was also a member of the ABWA Platte Valley Chapter and Joy was chosen Business Women of the Year.

Joy is survived by her son: Franklin Nieto and his wife Karen of Granby, Colorado; her three daughters: Mary Beth Sayers and her husband Bart of Canyon, Texas; and Mary Beth and Bart’s two sons: Daniel Sayers and Brady Sayers and his wife Tiffanie, and Brady and Tiffanie’s two sons: Bentlee Mark Joseph and Todd Havley; Jeanice Kett and her husband Kevin of Aledo, Texas, and Jeanice and Kevin’s two daughters: Katelynn Kett and Karena Kett, and Katelynn’s two children: Elena and Aaden; Deborah Warga and her husband Joseph of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and Deb and Joe’s four children: Joshua Warga and his fiancée Krystell Bartak, David Warga, Sarah Warga, and Rebekah Warga, and Joshua and Krystell’s five children: Angel, Jeremiah, Shinn, Brenden, and Izzabella; and extended family members and numerous friends.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents: Harry and Agnes Knutson and her husband: Bruce Nieto.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. Visitations will resume at 6 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth with a Rosary at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Church of the Holy Spirit with Father Michael Houlihan officiating, Ken Aylor as acolyte, Terry Little as vocalist and Laurie Hajek-Jones as organist.

The pallbearers will be Joshua Warga, Daniel Sayers, Brady Sayers, David Warga, Christopher Novak, Matt Novak and Ryan Novak.

Her Final Resting Place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

The Family suggests Memorials to Church of the Holy Spirit or for Masses.

