Joyce Fay Louderback

She was born on June 28, 1940, to Werner Theodore and Elsie Vivian (Yarrow) Duwenhoegger in Adrian, Minnesota. She was raised and schooled in Adrian. Joyce met, married, and later divorced Stephen Michael Deuth. She met and married Voly Louderback in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joyce and Voly made their home in Cedar Rapids until August of 1970 when they moved to Plattsmouth. Joyce and Voly made their home and raised their son in Plattsmouth. She had worked at Campbell Soup in Worthington, Minnesota, and at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and a hard working homemaker.