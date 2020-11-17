Joyce Fay Louderback
June 28, 1940 – November 13, 2020
Joyce Fay (Duwenhoegger) Louderback, age 80, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Prestige Care Center of Plattsmouth.
She was born on June 28, 1940, to Werner Theodore and Elsie Vivian (Yarrow) Duwenhoegger in Adrian, Minnesota. She was raised and schooled in Adrian. Joyce met, married, and later divorced Stephen Michael Deuth. She met and married Voly Louderback in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Joyce and Voly made their home in Cedar Rapids until August of 1970 when they moved to Plattsmouth. Joyce and Voly made their home and raised their son in Plattsmouth. She had worked at Campbell Soup in Worthington, Minnesota, and at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and a hard working homemaker.
She is survived by her three daughters: Robin Herman of Sioux Falls, Dakota, Joanne Dahlman and husband Dean of Warren, Minnesota, Diane Endres of Baxter, Minnesota; two sons: Steven Hjellming of Bristol, South Dakota, Werner Louderback of Weeping Water, Nebraska; seven grandchildren: Nathan Herman, Sean Fritz, Bradley Hjellming, Stephanie Brooks, Maegan Tomlin, Raychel Louderback, and Javery Louderback; five great-grandchildren: Aries Tomlin, Athena Tomlin, Amirah Owens, Elena Romero, and Nevaeh Romero; her two brothers: Robert Duwenhoegger and wife Beth of Adrian, Minnesota, Larry Duwenhoegger and wife Carol of Adrian; former husband: Voly Louderback of Plattsmouth; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Werner and Elsie Duwenhoegger; and two sisters: Karen Duwenhoegger and Barbara Sharon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Church of Christ in Plattsmouth.
Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
