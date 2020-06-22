× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joyce K. (Althouse) Jacobson

February 17, 1953 – June 19, 2020

Joyce K. (Althouse) Jacobson, 67, of Nebraska City passed away June 19, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital Lincoln. She was born to Lloyd and Grace (Kunz) Althouse on Feb. 17, 1953, in Lincoln. Joyce married Rick “Jake” Jacobson on Aug. 2, 1974, at the United Methodist Church in Elmwood. She and Rick began their lives in Nebraska City after getting married. Besides being a homemaker, Joyce worked many years as secretary of the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City.

Joyce loved and treasured spending time with her children and family. She was a lifetime member of the Nebraska City United Methodist Church and active with the Nebraska City Chamber of Commerce and the Girl Scouts of America.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Rick Jacobson of Nebraska City; daughters, Lisa Kavanagh and husband Kevin of Lincoln, Lora Wright and husband Justin of Omaha; siblings, Wayne (Anna Hundnall) Althouse of Bellevue, Donna (Rex) Clements of South Bend, Carl (Kathleen) Althouse of Elmwood; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susan (Rick) Holbert of Syracuse, Sharon (Lee) Wellensiek of Syracuse, Robert (Patti) Jacobson of Beatrice; many nieces and nephews.