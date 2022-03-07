Joyce Paukert

Joyce J. Paukert

February 22, 1948 - March 5, 2022

Joyce J. Paukert, 74 of Cedar Creek, passed away on March 5, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center. She was born on February 22, 1948, to Carl & Helen (Durish) Johnson in Hamilton, MT. On January 27, 1968, she married Charles W. Paukert in Michigan City, ND. Her passion was working with the Linus Project, which she did for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband Chuck Paukert; sons Michael (Kyla) Paukert, Thomas (Sandra) Paukert; grandson Bryon Paukert; twin sister Janet (James) Chatt; sister-in-law Betty Johnson; also numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded by her parents and brother Robert Johnson.

Per Joyce's wishes, no formal services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later donation to the local Project Linus chapter.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville

