Judy Anne (Teo) Wiles

July 22, 1955 – February 23, 2021

Judy Anne (Teo) Wiles, age 65, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 22, 1955, in Selangor, Malaysia, to Teo Kai San and Iris Juliet Read.

Judy moved to Plattsmouth in 1979, and she was united in marriage to Terry Warren Wiles on Sept. 23, 1979. Together, they raised four children: Francine, Francesca, Francis, and Francella.

She was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

Judy is survived by her children: Francine Sodden, Francesca VanDeWalker, Francis Wiles, and Francella Wiles; and grandchildren: Calan Sodden, Cierra Sodden, and Trevon Sodden.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Terry W. Wiles; parents: Teo Kai San and Iris Juliet Read; and brother: Robin Teo.

A private family funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 6, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Father Michael Houlihan officiating.

Burial will be at Rock Bluff Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.