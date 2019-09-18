Julene Elizabeth Bescheinen
Oct. 15, 1942 – Sept. 16, 2019
Julene Elizabeth Bescheinen, age 76 of Syracuse, NE (formerly of Union, NE and Ashby, MN) died September 16, 2019 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City, NE. Julene was born October 15, 1942 in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of Loren Virgil and Helen Eleanor (Risbrudt) Erie. Julene was raised in Minnesota and attended Ashby High School. She married Jim Larson in 1961 to which 3 children were born. They were divorced in 1979. She married Bill Bescheinen in 1980 and had 2 children.
Julene was a homemaker and mother. She loved spending time with her family, friends and working on her crafts. Her favorite craft was ceramics, in which she enjoyed for many years with great friends. After her strokes, Julene turned to reading. She loved her books and taking many adventures through the stories she read, averaging 8 to 12 books per month. This helped her in retaining her thoughts and words.
Survivors include her children, Beth Haupt and husband John of Nebraska City, NE, Dan Larson and wife Susan of Houston, TX, Sue Grupe and special friend Bruce Grupe of Kearney, NE, Will Bescheinen of Union, NE, and Steve Bescheinen and wife K.T. of Union, NE; grandchildren, Amanda Meier and friend Dusty VanRenan, Anita Fruechtenicht and husband Beau, Ian Larson, Katie Larson, Sidney Larson, Colton Bescheinen, and Caleb Bescheinen; great grandchildren, Aniston Fruechtenicht, Cameron Fruechtenicht and Eva VanRenan; brother, Steve Erie and wife Lynn; nieces and nephews, Melissa Fitzgerald and husband John and their sons John Patrick and Liam; Matthew Erie and wife Yaej Regina; Lucas Erie; special friend, William Bescheinen of Nebraska City, NE; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Alfred and Jennie Erie, Christopher and Julie Risbrudt.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Private family burial will take place at a later date in St. Olaf Cemetery in Dalton, MN.
Memorials are suggested to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Dalton, MN.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.