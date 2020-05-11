June Marie Eggert
August 15, 1920 – May 9, 2020
June Marie (Wencyn) Eggert, age 99 of Omaha, NE formerly of Plattsmouth, NE peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her daughter's home in Omaha, NE.
She was born on August 15, 1920 to Charles and Catherine Helen (Tutak) Wencyn in New Kensington, PA. She was raised in New Kensington. In 1944, during World War II, June enlisted in the Women's Army Air Corp and served her country in Miami, Florida. There she met her future husband Henry Eggert and was united in marriage January 22, 1946. June and Henry moved to Plattsmouth in 1949. She worked as a CNA at the Plattsmouth Manor and Masonic Home for many years. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Holy Spirit.
June is survived by her children: Kathy (Mike) McKenney of Omaha, NE; Henry (Sandy) Eggert of Thedford, NE; Lois Dalton of Springfield, NE; Ritch (Leigh Ann) Eggert of Plattsmouth, NE; son-in-law: Don Platt of Murdock, NE; grandchildren: Donna Adams of Papillion, NE; David (Kristen) McKenney of Omaha, NE; Doug (Jessica) McKenney of Evanston, IL; Michelle (Rueben) Rangel of Papillion, NE; Brian (Karen) Stirek of Atlantic, IA; Zach Eggert of Thedford, NE; Chris Eggert of Thedford, NE; Scott (Shantale) Platt of Murdock, NE; Dr. Lori (Matt) Rase of Murdock, NE; Julie (Brian) Frost of Blair, NE; James (Tracey) Dalton of Springfield, NE; Camille Dalton of Omaha, NE; Joe Dalton of Springfield, NE; Tom Dalton of Lincoln, NE; Alex (Jill) Eggert of Plattsmouth, NE; Andrew Eggert (fiancé Marissa) of Springfield, NE; Amanda Eggert (fiancé Seth) of Plattsmouth, NE; and Adam Eggert of Plattsmouth, NE; great-grandchildren: Mike, Katelyn, Kyler, and Haley Adams of Papillion, NE; Emmett and Alyssa McKenney Omaha, NE; Abel and Ruby McKenney of Evanston, IL; Ryan, Jacob, and Megan Blaha of Bellevue, NE; Brayden Stirek of Atlantic, IA; Will, Nolan, and Ella Platt of Murdock, NE; Vivian and Estelle Rase of Murdock, NE; Olivia, Hank, and Luke Frost of Blair, NE; Ellie and Emmy Eggert of Plattsmouth, NE; sister-in-law: Lois Meints of Beatrice, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Catherine Wencyn, her siblings: Anne, Bruno, Florence, and Virginia, her husband: Henry Eggert, and daughter: Jeannie Eggert Platt.
A Private Family Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth with Father Michael Houlihan officiating and Terry Little as vocalist. (See at the Church of The Holy Spirit Facebook page for service streaming information.)
The Pallbearers will be David McKenney, Doug McKenney, Scott Platt, James Dalton, Joe Dalton, Tom Dalton, Alex Eggert, and Andrew Eggert. The Honorary Pallbearers will be Adam Eggert, Brian Stirek, Zach Eggert, and Chris Eggert.
Her Final Resting Place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
The family suggests Memorials to the Church of the Holy Spirit or Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighter's Association.
Services Entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.