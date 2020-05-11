× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June Marie Eggert

August 15, 1920 – May 9, 2020

June Marie (Wencyn) Eggert, age 99 of Omaha, NE formerly of Plattsmouth, NE peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her daughter's home in Omaha, NE.

She was born on August 15, 1920 to Charles and Catherine Helen (Tutak) Wencyn in New Kensington, PA. She was raised in New Kensington. In 1944, during World War II, June enlisted in the Women's Army Air Corp and served her country in Miami, Florida. There she met her future husband Henry Eggert and was united in marriage January 22, 1946. June and Henry moved to Plattsmouth in 1949. She worked as a CNA at the Plattsmouth Manor and Masonic Home for many years. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Holy Spirit.