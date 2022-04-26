Karen Lee Allen

July 20, 1944 – April 20, 2022

Karen Lee Allen, age 77, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Prestige Care Center in Plattsmouth. She was born on July 20, 1944, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Charles and Doris Marie (Mason) Allen.

Karen attended school in Plattsmouth and later worked in a variety of retail stores, including Goodwill, Brandis and Woolworth's, as a salesclerk. She was a member of the Plattsmouth Bible Church.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Doris Allen; five brothers, George, Clyde, Charles, Earl and Bobby Allen; sisters, Edith Robinson, Alice Balthazar, Eleanor Powers, Mary Kay Scott, Shirley Jean Stewart, and Evelyn Allen.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m. at Prestige Care Center in Plattsmouth (use south entrance) with Pastor Mike Wolfe officiating.

Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

No visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Plattsmouth Bible Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, 402-296-4445. Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com.