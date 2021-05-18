Kellie Lynn Beil-Kautz

July 30, 1958 – May 9, 2021

Kellie Lynn Beil-Kautz, OTR, a mother-sister-healer of developmentally delayed children, died May 9, 2021, of ovarian cancer.

Born July 30, 1958, to Forest and Lavonne (Luhring) Beil. Mother to James Kautz and sister to Lorraine, Kim (JoEllen), Roddy (Jim Spangler) and Dell (Lora).

1976 graduate of Plattsmouth High School.

Private family services to be held at a future date in Colorado.

Memorials to be made to the STAR Institute for Sensory Processing, based in Centennial, Colorado.

https:/inmemoryofkellie.causevox.com.