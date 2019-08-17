Kenneth V. Meisinger Jr.
July 7, 1956 – August 15, 2019
Kenneth Vincent Meisinger Jr., 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Atlantic.
Ken was born on July 7, 1956, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Kenneth Vincent and Barbara Arlene (Anderson) Meisinger Sr. He was the first child and grandchild for both sides of the family, and he was loved and given lots of attention.
He attended St. John's Catholic School until the 6th grade and then he attended Plattsmouth Community Schools, graduating in May of 1974. It was while in high school that Kenny met the new girl in town, Jacque Widle, and she eventually became his wife on Nov. 23, 1975. The couple had two girls, Crystal and Kerry.
They lived in Plattsmouth until 1988, when they moved to Red Oak, Iowa, for Jacque's job at Pizza Hut. A year and a half later, they moved to Atlantic, Iowa, where they have lived since.
While living in Plattsmouth, Ken worked at Ruback's Grocery Store and for the Cass County, Nebraska, roads department. In Atlantic, he worked at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club, Nishna Hills Golf, Sears and Aramark Publishing.
Kenneth was a volunteer member of the Plattsmouth Fire Department and a loyal member of the Boys Club. He played many holes of golf, went fishing and always fell in the drink/pond trying to catch the big one, and he also was in bowling leagues.
Ken was a diehard Husker fan. He never had a hard time proclaiming his love for the Huskers, and always said that he bleeds RED.
He also loved watching his grandchildren in sports, watching them mow yards, and graduate from high school.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Meisinger Sr.; a brother, Mike Meisinger; his grandparents, Harvey (Grace) Meisinger and Ben (Angie) Anderson; father and mother-in-law, Jack (Mary Lou) Widle; sister-in-law, Ladonna Johnson; and many friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jacque Meisinger; daughters, Crystal (Ken) Christensen and Kerry (Jeremy) Jepsen; grandchildren, Brett and Kerra Christensen, Vincent Meisinger and Preston Jepsen; his mother, Barbara Meisinger; sister, Kathy (Joe) Algya; sister-in-law, June (Marc) Austin; brother-in-law, Wally (Katherine) Johnson; nephews, Ben (Maddie) Rimel, Mike (Keeli) Alexen, Matt (Dawn) Alexen, Marcus Alexen and Jeremiah (Kelley) Johnson; nieces, Manda Watson and Gina Johnson; aunts, Diane Anderson, Dawn Burk and Phyllis Widle; uncles, Paul Anderson and George (Bernadine) Meisinger; and many cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank his friends and family for the prayers and support, especially to the local Boys Club for coming over to pick Kenny up every Monday and for the neighbor Donny for all the card games and talks. We love you all and can never show you just how much we appreciate all the love and care you have shown Kenny and us. Using Kenny's own words… “Peace, baby.”
Visitation with family will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, Iowa.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Oakhill Cemetery in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.
Memorials may be left to the family's wishes.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.