Kenneth Wayne Hostetter

December 24, 1944 – September 19, 2021

Kenneth “Kenny” Wayne Hostetter, age 76, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1944, to Kenneth LeRoy and Lucy Maxine (Brown) Hostetter in Mayfield, Kentucky. At a young age Kenny moved with his family to Murray, Nebraska. He was raised and schooled in Murray and he graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the class 1963. In high school, Kenny met the love of his life, Marcia Kay Lagerstrom, and they later married on June 18, 1966, at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Kenny attended Bellevue College for two years and he worked for OPPD.

Kenny was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard for 24 years; a Life Member of the VFW Post 10727 in Bellevue, Nebraska; American Legion in Louisville, Nebraska; F.O.E; I.B.E.W.; Quail Forever, Life Member of Pheasants Forever. He was a Lord of the Realm of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.