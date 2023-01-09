Kevin Joseph Case M.D. passed away Dec. 1, 2022, in Bellevue, Washington, from cancer. Dr. Case was born in Nebraska City, Nebraska, son of Judge Raymond J. “Joe” Case and Elma Corrine Case, and grew up in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, the oldest of seven children. He was a graduate of University of Notre Dame and the University of Nebraska Medical School. He completed a general radiology residency at the University of Iowa and a fellowship in ultrasound at the University of Washington. Dr. Case practiced radiology for two decades at the Virginia Mason Clinics in Seattle, and then joined Eastside Maternal Fetal Medicine in Bellevue, Washington, to exclusively practice obstetrical ultrasound through 2021. Dr. Case was known for his kind spirit, love of family and friends, and devotion to his patient families at EMFM. He enjoyed walking 10 miles every day and completing the New York Times crossword puzzle in pen, always at least through Thursdays.