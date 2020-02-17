Kevin R. Drake
January 10, 1954 – December 11, 2019
Kevin R. Drake passed away at his home in Elmwood, Nebraska, on Dec. 11, 2019. He was born Jan. 10, 1954, in Lincoln to Arthur and Gwineth (TenBroeck) Drake. His parents were from Western, Nebraska, and the family lived in various communities in southeastern Nebraska until they settled in Elmwood in the late 1940s.
Kevin was a member of the Elmwood High School Class of 1972 and in childhood, the Methodist Church. After high school he first worked in Omaha at Western Electric. He later was employed at American Stores and Cushman in Lincoln followed by employment at Honeywell (formerly American Meter & Elster) until he retired in January of 2019. After growing up in Elmwood, he resided in Lincoln for a number of years until he returned to Elmwood in the early 2000s to be near his family.
Kevin was a beloved son, brother and uncle. Surviving siblings (of 15), twin brother Kirby (Cindy) Drake, Avoca, Vona Ulm, Lincoln, Terry (Merry) Drake, Murdock, Kirk (Denise) Drake, Lincoln, Bob Bruns, Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Drake and Miki Bruns, Elmwood; and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded by his parents; brother and spouse, Keith (Esther) Drake; brothers, Dennis Drake and John Bruns; sisters and spouses, Sheroll (Eldon) Oehlerking, Gwen (Johann) Schalk, Vicki (Gary) Callaway, Sharmon (Wayne) Stock; sisters, Betty Mattice, Sandra LeRoy; and brother-in-law, Carl Ulm.
At Kevin's request there was no viewing (cremation) or funeral. Celebration of Life will be Feb. 29, at the Quonset in Elmwood. Private graveside services at a later date. Visitation with family will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The reading of the eulogy will be at 2 p.m. followed by the first viewing of his video and the dedication of the Sweetheart Stage in his memory. Memorials are suggested to the family and will be used for the Sweetheart Stage.
Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood.
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.