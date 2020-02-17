Kevin R. Drake

At Kevin's request there was no viewing (cremation) or funeral. Celebration of Life will be Feb. 29, at the Quonset in Elmwood. Private graveside services at a later date. Visitation with family will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The reading of the eulogy will be at 2 p.m. followed by the first viewing of his video and the dedication of the Sweetheart Stage in his memory. Memorials are suggested to the family and will be used for the Sweetheart Stage.