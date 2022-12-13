Larry C. Blackwell

July 5, 1963 – December 6, 2022

Larry C. Blackwell, age 59, of Murray, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born July 5, 1963, to Jerry and Margaret Ann (Matney) Blackwell in Topeka, Kansas.

In 1982, Larry graduated from Plattsmouth High School. After graduation he joined the Marine Corps until 1986. Post military service, he made his career as a carpenter, being the superintendent of most jobs, and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #427. Recently Larry went back to school and became a graduate of Metro Community College.

Larry married Mary Hoy on March 8, 2010, in Plattsmouth. He enjoyed spending time with Mary, their families, and the animals they cared for together. Larry also had a love for coaching baseball.

Surviving family members include his sons, David Blackwell of Omaha, and Anthony Blackwell of Nebraska City; his parents, Jerry and Margaret Ann Blackwell, Plattsmouth; stepsons, Richard (Rebecca) of La Vista and Johnnathan Hoy of Bellevue; his grandchildren, Victor Hoy and Kari Blackwell; siblings, Michael Blackwell, and Karen (Robert) Hollmann, both of Ponca City, Oklahoma; his nephew, Hunter Hollmann; and his nieces, Alysha Eilts, Shayla Hollmann.

Larry is preceded in death by wife, Mary; maternal and paternal grandparents; and an infant grandson (Peanut).

Memorials may be directed to HAPPY Paws in Plattsmouth.

A Celebration of Life Visitation for Larry Blackwell was held Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Harvey Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445.