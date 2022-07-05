Larry D. Bonnema

April 14, 1952 – July 2, 2022

Larry D. Bonnema, age 70, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, Nebraska. He was born on April 14, 1952, in LeMars, Iowa, to Marlyn “Doc” and Joan (Hofmeyer) Bonnema.

Larry grew up in Iowa and after graduating from high school, joined the United States Army and served as a Military Policeman during his years of service. This service led him to a career in law enforcement where he served in multiple agencies in Iowa and Nebraska, most recently serving 27 years with the Cass County Sheriff's Office, retiring in 2019 as a Sargent.

Larry was united in marriage to Treva (Hurley) Verschoor on Sept. 1, 1985, in Sioux City, Iowa, and together they made their home in Plattsmouth. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth, enjoyed time with friends, fishing, hunting and traveling with Treva in their camper.

He is survived by his wife, Treva Bonnema of Plattsmouth; mother, Joan Bonnema of Orange City, Iowa; children, John Bonnema of Kansas City, Missouri, Jason (Jenny) Bonnema of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jeremy (Nikki) Verschoor of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jodi (Clay) Witte of Provo, Utah; 9 grandchildren, Anissa (Sam) Buller, Madison Verschoor, Macey (Tanner) Swift, Dylan Bonnema, Kayle Bonnema, Brady Bonnema, Sullivan Verschoor, Joellen Bonnema and Decker Verschoor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marlyn “Doc” Bonnema; daughter, Joellen Bonnema; brothers, Randy and Dan Bonnema; and nephew, Eric Bonnema.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church (live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page) in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Rev. Matt Coplan officiating.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.

Graveside services will be Monday, July 11, at 1 p.m. at Westlawn Cemetery in Orange City, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the VA Hospital.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, 402-296-4445, www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com

