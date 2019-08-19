Larry Hansen
October 20, 1943 – July 3, 2019
Larry passed away July 3, 2019, at the Hospice House in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Fremont, Nebraska, to James and Eleanor (Jensen) Hansen. He attended school in Liberty, Nebraska, and joined the Navy after high school.
He worked for Dempster Manufacturing before going to work for Cengas in Beatrice, Nebraska, as a welder in 1966, where he stayed until retirement due to poor health. He married Carolyn Wallman on June 21, 1968, and they divorced in 1999. He transferred to Plattsmouth, Nebraska, in 1975 where he stayed until moving to Newcastle in 1991.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry and Jim, both of Newcastle; three grandchildren, Brendan, Zack and Kelsey, all of Herreid, South Dakota; two sisters, Shirley Farris of Mayer, Arizona, and Sharon (Terry) Thompson of Shreveport, Louisiana; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents, Ed and Marjory Sejkora; five brothers, Jim, Jerry, Jack, Buster and Bob; two sisters, Donna and Bette; father and mother-in-law, Ehme and Frieda Wallman.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Beatrice.