Lars Jay Larson

November 29, 1977 – November 3, 2022

Lars Jay Larson, age 44, of Nebraska City passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, with his family by his side.

Lars was born Nov. 29, 1977, in Omaha, the son of Harry and Lynda (Kuhn) Larson. Lars grew up and attended elementary school in Louisville, until the fourth grade. In 1987, Lars and his family moved to Nebraska City. It was there that Lars attended Nebraska City Public Schools and graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1996. After high school, Lars attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln until he headed back home to join the family business at Larson Motors. Lars found the love of his life in 2001, Krissy Tatum, and was united in marriage on June 9, 2006, in Nebraska City. Their union would be blessed with two beautiful daughters, Jordyn Mariah and Mira Louann. He was incredibly proud of his daughters and was quick to say so.

On Saturday afternoons Lars could be found on his jeep drives with Krissy. He deeply enjoyed going to the farm, hunting, fishing, running his beloved dog Colt, mushroom hunting, shooting guns, and driving his Razor. On Wednesdays, Lars enjoyed having lunch with his close friends or hanging out at the farm, and it was well known not to change his Wednesday schedule. He was always making sure to spend time with his family and friends, and he wanted everyone around him to feel special and known. Lars also greatly enjoyed watching his girls play sports, Chiefs football, Lego building with his girls, video gaming, collecting sports cards, and smoking meat on the Traeger. Lars was always one that you could get to engage in a good political discussion.

He loved going to his parents' house. Lynda always cooked him his favorite meals and made sure he knew he was still her “baby” no matter what. Honey couldn't be more proud to call Lars her baby brother. She was quick to tell anyone what a great husband, father, and businessman Lars had become. Everyone who knew Lars loved him.

Lars was an avid businessman who didn't know a stranger. He learned this from his early years watching Harry run a successful business, and he knew early on he wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps. He enjoyed working side-by-side with his father growing the family business, and outside of his family his passion truly was Larson Motors Company. He enjoyed visiting with and getting to know each customer and their family. Lars enjoyed all of his co-workers, valued what each one brought to the table, and was always one to add humor to the day by playing jokes on his work family.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Lars was transported to a Lincoln hospital due to complications from a prior surgery. On Nov. 3, 2022, Lars sadly passed away.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Kristina (Krissy) Larson; daughters, Jordyn and Mira; parents, Harry and Lynda Larson; sister, Honey Lynn (Steve) Self, nephew Skyler and niece Alivia; all of Nebraska City; mother-in-law, Mary Wright of Kearney; father-in-law, Glen Tatum of Omaha; many other relatives, friends and customers.

Lars was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Esther Kuhn and Robert and Anna Larson.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Nebraska City High School, with his final resting place to follow at Camp Creek Cemetery near Nebraska City. Visitation will be at the Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City on Nov. 11, from 1-8 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska City Munch Program or the Auburn Backpack Program. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Services entrusted to Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City.