LaVera Schlichtemeier
December 8, 1922 – April 2, 2021
LaVera YVaughn (Conn) Schlichtemeier passed peacefully from this earth April 2, 2021, at Bellevue Medical Center with loving family members at her side. Born Dec. 8, 1922, to Louis and Violentta (Markey) Conn, she grew up in Panama, Nebraska; attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, then transferred to graduate from UNL with a B.S. in Home Economics Education in 1944. During college years, she worked for the Community Chest and a plant that manufactured the Norden bomb sight. She taught home ec and chemistry three years at Nehawka High, also coaching volleyball and directing the class play. A colleague, Helen Schlichtemeier, invited her to dinner one evening in March 1947, where she met the love of her life, Stuart Schlichtemeier. They were married on December 28th that same year.
LaVera said that she lived her life with “L”s: Love, Laughter, Loyalty, Learning, and Listening. A devoted wife and mother, she worked alongside Stuart on their rural Murray farm; always making decisions together. They served 12 years as 4-H leaders, and were very involved in agricultural and natural resources groups. She was a member of Federated Women's and Cooperative Extension Clubs, worked with Nehawka Bible School and UMC Children's Mentoring Programs, spearheaded the Extension Literacy Program (“Book Nook”), served on the Cass County Fair Board, and she and Stuart worked tirelessly on Conestoga School planning. LaVera never stopped teaching — family members, friends, and caregivers. In addition to making sure everyone was up-to-date on political, agricultural, and environmental issues, she honed their skills in solving the daily newspaper cryptoquote. Visitors came to share her enthusiasm for and knowledge of birds and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stuart in 2014, brother LuVonne, and her parents.
She is survived by her devoted children, Sue (Wade) Schlichtemeier-Nutzman, Nehawka; Don (Bonnie) Schlichtemeier, Murray; and Lori (Jerry) Dworak, Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Ashley (Christopher) Bridges, Amanda (Josh) Dworak/Castaneda, Andrew Schlichtemeier, Anthony Dworak; great-grandchildren, Avery, Ryker, and Rylee Bridges; one cousin, Wayne Hagaman, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorials suggested to Macular Degeneration Research, Nehawka United Methodist Church General Fund, Conestoga Ed Foundation for Theater Department, Murray Fire & Rescue, or Audubon Society (Wachiska Chapter).
Visitation at Marshall Chapel in Nebraska City on Thursday 1-8. Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at a future date.
