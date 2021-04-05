LaVera YVaughn (Conn) Schlichtemeier passed peacefully from this earth April 2, 2021, at Bellevue Medical Center with loving family members at her side. Born Dec. 8, 1922, to Louis and Violentta (Markey) Conn, she grew up in Panama, Nebraska; attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, then transferred to graduate from UNL with a B.S. in Home Economics Education in 1944. During college years, she worked for the Community Chest and a plant that manufactured the Norden bomb sight. She taught home ec and chemistry three years at Nehawka High, also coaching volleyball and directing the class play. A colleague, Helen Schlichtemeier, invited her to dinner one evening in March 1947, where she met the love of her life, Stuart Schlichtemeier. They were married on December 28th that same year.

LaVera said that she lived her life with “L”s: Love, Laughter, Loyalty, Learning, and Listening. A devoted wife and mother, she worked alongside Stuart on their rural Murray farm; always making decisions together. They served 12 years as 4-H leaders, and were very involved in agricultural and natural resources groups. She was a member of Federated Women's and Cooperative Extension Clubs, worked with Nehawka Bible School and UMC Children's Mentoring Programs, spearheaded the Extension Literacy Program (“Book Nook”), served on the Cass County Fair Board, and she and Stuart worked tirelessly on Conestoga School planning. LaVera never stopped teaching — family members, friends, and caregivers. In addition to making sure everyone was up-to-date on political, agricultural, and environmental issues, she honed their skills in solving the daily newspaper cryptoquote. Visitors came to share her enthusiasm for and knowledge of birds and flowers.