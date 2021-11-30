LaVona Darlene Evans

May 13, 1937 – November 24, 2021

LaVona “Vonie” Darlene (Moffitt) Evans, age 84, of Louisville, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Vonie was born on born May 13, 1937, to Theodore Otto and Velma Louise (Moffitt) in Ashland, Nebraska. Soon after birth, she moved with her family to Washington state, spending time in Yakima, Lake City and Bothell, where she attended school until the eighth grade. In 1949, she moved back to Nebraska with her family near Ashland for two years and then settled in Louisville where she graduated high school in 1955. Following high school, LaVona went to work for the phone company and later went on to be a secretary at Boys Town.

While in Louisville she met her future husband, Frank Sibley Evans, with the help of her sister, Jessie, and her husband, Ralph, in 1965. They spent their first date watching The Sound of Music. They married on Aug. 7, 1966, in Louisville. LaVona then entered the greatest role of her life, World Famous Mother. Her first son, Douglas, was born in 1967, followed by Kevin in 1971 and Brian in 1974. She loved being a mother to her three sons. She spent her days helping with homework, sewing, cooking and most certainly could have been certified as a professional referee. Everyone could feel how special they were to her when they smelled chocolate chip cookies or her world famous brownies baking in the oven.

In 2006, her first and only grandson, Cole, made his debut to the world and her life purpose was catapulted to new levels. She spent time caring and spoiling Cole up until her last breath on Nov. 24, 2021.

Vonie is survived by her sons: Douglas Evans and wife Tanja, Kevin Evans, and Brian Evans and wife Elizabeth; grandson: Cole Evans; stepgrandchildren: Ben and Gage Kephart; sister: Jessie Liles; brother: Jerry Moffitt and wife Jane; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by parents: Theodore and Velma Moffitt; her bother: Thomas Moffitt; and her husband: Frank Evans.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at Louisville United Methodist Church with Pastor Bob Wynn officiating.

The Pallbearers will be Douglas Evans, Kevin Evans, Brian Evans, Cole Evans, Ben Kephart, Brian Fees, and Spencer Vampola.

Her final resting place will be at Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.

Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date.).

Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, (402) 296-3123, robyfuneralhome@charter.net, www.robyfuneralhome.com.