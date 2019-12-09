Lawanda T. Jackson
December 8, 1933 – December 5, 2019
Lawanda T. Jackson, age 85, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Heritage Ridge Assisted Living in Bellevue, Nebraska. She was born on Dec. 8, 1933, in Wilmington, Delaware, to William and Vivian (Ennis) Carpenter.
Lawanda graduated from high school in 1950 at Sacramento High School. She was united in marriage to Leland Myers Sr. and together they had three children, Cheryl, Leland Jr., and Robert. After the two divorced, she was united in marriage to Jack Jackson on July 24, 1969, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She and Jack eventually made their home in Arizona.
Lawanda enrolled in Northern Arizona University and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education, she went on to also obtain her Master's Degree. Throughout her teaching years, she taught, second, fifth and sixth-grade classes at Palo Christi School in Kingman, Arizona. One of her former students nominated her and she later received the high teaching honor of the Silver Apple in December of 1994.
She was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi sorority and enjoyed golfing and bowling in her spare time.
Lawanda is survived by her children, Cheryl Myers (Dwayne Paustian) of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Leland (Sydney) Myers Jr. of Hydesville, California; grandchildren, Amanda Laubenthal, Anna McNett, Leland Myers III, Alicia Myers, Laura Marsh, Lloyd Myers; 11 great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Linda, Maura and Marissa Jackson; sisters-in-law, Karen Carpenter of Papillion, Nebraska, Ruth Myers of Fullerton, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack Jackson; son, Robert Myers; brothers, William, George and Guy Carpenter; stepdaughter, Erin Jackson, Leland Myers Sr.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, with Rev. Michael Lincoln officiating.
Memorials may be given to Quality Living Inc. of Omaha, Nebraska.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, Nebraska 402-296-4445, www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com