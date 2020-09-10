Lee Edward Copple grew up on a farm in the Alvo-Eagle area to William and Grace (Hinds) Copple. Lee continued farming after a brief time at Nebraska Wesleyan University, and army basic training at Ft. Still. He enjoyed piloting small planes, but soon found that the best weather for flying was also the best for farming. Lee was also grade A Dairy farmer, poultry farmer, and Farm Bureau vice president of Cass County. Playing the violin was an abiding joy in his life, from accompanying hymns at the Alvo United Methodist Church to playing in the Lincoln Civic Orchestra for many years. He was known for calling each family member on their special day to play them happy birthday. In retirement, he, and wife Helen (Bengtson) Copple (d.2012) enjoyed traveling and went on numerous farm tours and trips abroad.