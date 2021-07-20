Leon "Lee" Ernest Elliott

September 6, 1930 – June 7, 2021

Leon Ernest “Lee” Elliott of Wentzville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2021, at the age of 90 years.

Lee is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Elliott of Wentzville; four children, Sharon Mead and husband, Tom of Palm Bay, Florida, Kathryn Frede and husband, Rick of O’Fallon, Missouri, Linda Elliott-Wilson of Merced, California, and Lawrence “Larry” Elliott and wife, Wendy of Grove City, Ohio; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Al Carper of Atlanta, Georgia, and Ron Roberts and wife, Joan of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Bonnie Keefe and husband, Tom of Papillion, Nebraska; other relatives, and friends.

Lee was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska; son of the late Ernest Elliot and wife, Augusta Sprieck Elliott. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School in Plattsmouth. He attended and graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Lee served his country proudly in the United States Air Force; serving during the Korean Conflict from Oct. 25, 1950, to June 25, 1954. Lee married the love of his life, Betty Roberts, on Jan. 27, 1951, and four children were born to this union. Lee worked as an accountant for most of his life.