Leonard Adam Kaffenberger
Jan. 18, 1955 – Dec. 28, 2018
Leonard Adam Kaffenberger age 63 of Murray, NE passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, NE.
He was born on January 18, 1955 to Henry Adam and Isola Helen (Addleman) Kaffenberger in Omaha, NE. Leonard was raised on the Kaffenberger family farm in rural Plattsmouth, NE. He attended Plattsmouth High School and graduated with the class of 1972. After graduating high school, Leonard was a self-employed truck driver. Throughout the years, Leonard drove for Zimmerman Grain Trucking, Emerson Wiles, and Wiles Brothers Inc. At the time of his death he had been working for over twenty years at K & G Manufacturing and subsequently Impact Manufacturing.
Leonard met Lisa Ann Nash and they later married on March 28, 1981 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth. Leonard and Lisa made their home and raised their children in rural Murray.
He is survived by his wife: Lisa Kaffenberger of Murray, NE, son: Lucas Adam Kaffenberger of Plattsmouth, NE; daughter: Laura Speichert and husband Jim of Murray, NE; four grandchildren: Madeline Speichert, Bryleigh Ryan, Allissa Handley, Torrie Handley; brother: Albert A. Kaffenberger and wife Kim of Plattsmouth, NE; niece: Anna White of Omaha, NE; his beloved pet dog: Bubba; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Isola Kaffenberger, brother: Harold Kaffenberger, two brothers in law: Michael Nash and David Grizzle, and two nephews: Andy Nash and Nick Grizzle.
Visitations will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Friday, January 4, 2019 at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 5, 2019 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth with Pastor Donna Boren officiating.
His Final Resting Place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ or S & B Kountry Kennels, 53461 Elrod Road, Glenwood, IA, 51534.
Services are entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com