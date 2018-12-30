Leonard Haveman
February 8, 1928 - December 22, 2018
Leonard Fred Henry Haveman was born on Feb. 8, 1928, in Otoe, Nebraska, and passed away on Dec. 22, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Leonard was the second son of Ernest and Meta (Hillman) Haveman. He grew up on a farm near Avoca, Nebraska, with his two brothers, LeRoy and Loren. Together they worked on the family farm where he developed his love for the land and working with cattle.
As a child, Leonard and his brothers could be seen riding their ponies to school, Bible school, and confirmation. He attended Pine School until the eighth grade. He started high school in Avoca, but stayed home that fall to help harvest corn. He made the decision not to return as he preferred the field over the classroom.
In 1945, Fae Noerrlinger caught Leonard's eye while playing a game of volleyball. His friends helped him arrange a date to a movie and they fell in love. After five years of dating, they were married at First Lutheran Church on June 2, 1950.
Leonard was drafted to the Army in March of 1952 and trained at Fort Riley, Kansas. He proudly served his country in Korea from July 1952 until his safe return in August of 1953. During his time in the Army, Leonard traveled to Japan while on R&R and developed lifelong friendships with his Army buddies.
After honorable discharge from the Army in December of 1953, Leonard returned to his farm near Avoca where he and LeRoy continued to farm together. This is where Leonard and Fae raised three sons, Wayne, Dale and Don, and where they later began farming together. He was extremely proud of his boys and the life they created on the farm. He retired at the age of 65, but never really quit working. For the next 25 years he could be seen in his favorite places: in the pasture feeding his cattle, riding along with his boys in the combine, or tinkering around in the shed.
When Leonard wasn't in the field he could be found playing cards. He loved playing pitch, pinochle, hucklebuck, and hand and foot with friends and family. He had a sweet tooth and a gentle heart. He adored his family and his love for them was always known. He rarely missed an opportunity to support his grandchildren at their activities. He led by example, teaching his family to be kind and generous to others, work harder than expected and never forget to have fun along the way. He was known for his quick wit and humor and was always good for a great laugh. His grin and one liners will forever be remembered by his family and friends.
Leonard enjoyed many bus trips to Nebraska football games and to Branson, Missouri. He loved cattle sales, bowling, and square dancing. Leonard was a lifetime member of North Branch First Lutheran Church, where he was baptized, confirmed, and married. He served on the school board and church council.
Leonard peacefully passed away, holding the hand of his wife. He is survived by his wife Fae; sons, Wayne and wife Debra, Dale, Don and wife Carrie; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, Loren and wife Gwen; and numerous nephews, nieces, and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, LeRoy; and sister-in-law, Joan.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 27, at First Lutheran Church Avoca, with Rev. David Bucco officiating.
Interment in church cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or the church.
Hammons Family Funeral Services Weeping Water entrusted with arrangements.