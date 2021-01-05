LeRoy William McCulloch

January 5, 1928 – January 1, 2021

LeRoy William McCulloch, age 92, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1928, to Harry and Inez McCulloch in Murray, Nebraska. LeRoy was an avid builder of homes who loved his carpentry work, and enjoyed making wooden crafts. LeRoy and Helen traveled to many craft fairs and farmers markets. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, VFW, Murray Volunteer Fire Department, and Eagles. LeRoy also served his country in the U.S. Army. He will be greatly missed.

LeRoy is survived by his wife: Helen McCulloch of Plattsmouth; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; and his beloved dog: Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Inez McCulloch; son: William McCulloch; two sisters: Catherine Kennedy and Dolly Vest; and his dear friend: Dr. Larry Stuckey.

A Celebration of Life will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. *COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the mortuary, please wear a mask and use social distancing.*