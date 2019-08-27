Lester Dale Pasco
February 1, 1945 – August 9, 2019
Lester Dale Pasco was born Feb. 1, 1945, to Fred Harlan and Sybil Maxine Evelyn (Bryom) Pasco. He died Aug. 9, 2019, at the age of 74 years, 6 months, and 8 days.
Les married Sharon on Nov. 16, 1973, and to this union they raised one son, Mark. He served in the United States Navy, and then attended Peru State College, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and worked as an auditor for Teamsters-Laborers-and Engineers Union.
Les is survived by his son, Mark Pasco, of Louisville, Nebraska; brother, Harlan Lee (Nancy) Pasco, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Larry (LaDonna) Pasco, of Davey, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sharon; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon (George) Lloyd.
No public services, only private family burial.