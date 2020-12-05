Linda M. Cramer
January 23, 1954 – December 2, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Delores Cramer; sister, Suzie Cramer; and grandmother, Viola Cramer.
Survived by brother, Chris Cramer (Brenda); sisters, Carla Rankin, Bonnie Schlichtemeier (Don) and Leslie Cramer; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Andrew, Nicole, Alix and Colton; great-nieces and nephew, Avery, Ryker and Rylee.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
