Linda Riggs
Died July 28, 2019
Linda Riggs, of Omaha, NE entered eternal rest on July 28, at the age of 76.
She is survived by her children, Kim (Terry) Moore of Omaha, Kristi Phipps of Tempe, AZ, and Korey (Michelle) Grell of Ashland NE; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and dog Zoe.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Chauncey and Ruth (Robbins) Woolhiser; husbands Baynard Riggs and Donald Grell; daughters, Anna Helen, Anna Ruth, and Kari Sue; sister Connie Grell Storm; and brothers Jerry Woolhiser.
A celebration of life is TBD.
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com