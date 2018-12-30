Lois Kime Sharp
September 4, 1929 – December 22, 2018
Lois Kime Sharp, age 89, of Murray died Dec. 22, 2018, at her home. Lois was born Sept. 4, 1929, in Nehawka, the daughter of George and Pearl (Britton) Kime. She retired after working as the Assistant Treasurer for Northwestern Bell Telephone.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hobscheidt and her husband Pat of Murray; grandchildren, Justin Hobscheidt and wife Kim, Corey Hobscheidt and wife Brooke, Heidi Keene and husband Caleb, Summer Rieke and husband Brandon; 16 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roby Sharp; sister, Joan Kime; brothers, Robert Kime and Gerald Kime; special family friend, Mike Hoar.
There will be no viewing or visitations. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Conestoga Elementary School Library Fund.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.
Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.