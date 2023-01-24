Lona Ann Faubion

September 27, 1953 – January 22, 2023

Lona Ann Faubion, age 69, of Louisville, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Sept. 27, 1953, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Lee Roy and Bernadine Louise (Graham) Derby.

Lona grew up in Louisville and graduated from Louisville High School in 1971. She was united in marriage to Jack L. Faubion on Sept. 29, 1972, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The early years of her married life, she stayed at home raising their three children, Jennifer, Sandra and Joseph. After the kids were older she began working part time in the kitchen at the Louisville Care Center. She was later hired at Louisville Public Schools in the food service program and retired after more than 20 years. It was during this time, she obtained a certification in dietary from Southeast Community College.

Lona was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Royal Neighbors of America and the Louisville Fireman's Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, country music, gardening and dancing. Her greatest love was time with her family and especially attending the many events of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Jack Faubion of Louisville; children, Jennifer Nelson of Lincoln, Sandra (Craig) Gilsdorf of Waverly, Joseph (Mindy) Faubion of Louisville; grandchildren, Jacob Nelson, Lucas Nelson, Noah Faubion, Tyler Gilsdorf, Owen Faubion, Lydia Faubion; brothers, Duane “Butch” Derby of Louisville, Rick (Patty) Derby of Henderson, Kentucky, John (Rhonda) Derby of Louisville; and honorary son, Dan Mead of Marshall, Minnesota. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Lona was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Bernie Derby; brother, Alan Derby; and sister-in-law, Susan Derby.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Louisville with Rev. Jon Sollberger officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Murdock, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Arrangements by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Louisville, Nebraska, 402-234-3985.