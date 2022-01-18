Louis Junior Crunk

August 17, 1927 – January 18, 2022

Louis Junior Crunk, age 94, of Nebraska City died Jan. 18, 2022, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln. Louis was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Union, the son of William Lewis and Melinda Elizabeth (Spegal) Crunk. Louis was an officer in the U.S. Army for 27 years before his retirement in 1975. He was a longtime and active member of Western Star Lodge No. 2, A.F. & A.M. and he loved farming and spending time with family. He was united in marriage to Doris Laverne Martin on April 23, 1948, in Union.

Survivors include his children, Don (Sharon) Crunk of Nebraska City, Ron (Chris) Crunk of Nebraska City, Cindy Dancosse of Ottowa, Kansas, Mike (Sharon) Crunk of Nebraska City, Doug Crunk of Tucson, Arizona, Jeff (Leah) Crunk of Nebraska City, George (Helen) Crunk of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Tina Snyder, Monte Crunk, Melissa (Cameron) Soester, Troy Crunk, Robert Dancosse, Elysha (Skip) Briggs, Logan (Jess) Crunk, Jill (Kyle) Owen, Aimee (John) Martin, Lincoln Crunk, Chief Petty Officer Ben Crunk, Lynnette (Tyler) Wolff, Amber Crunk and Rebecca Crunk; great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Lauren, Braden, Brecken, Nathan, Ana, Aiden, Adreanna, Molly, Brooke, Briar, Breanne, Hailey, Alex, Gordon, Tate, Fletcher, Gracie and Addisyn; and great-great-grandchild, Oliver; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laverne; sister, Elizabeth Fenton; brothers, Charlie, James, and Andrew.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial to follow in the Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Monday at Marshall Funeral Chapel with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.