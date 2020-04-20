Lucill I. Kyncl

Lucille I. (Wendt) Kyncl
April 26, 1930 – April 17, 2020
Lucille I. Kyncl, 89 of Neligh, Nebraska, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
It was Lucille's wish to be cremated, followed by a private service with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Louisville, Nebraska. You may contact the funeral home for the family's contact information, or condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
Lucille Irene (Wendt) Kyncl was born on April 26, 1930 in Elba, Nebraska, to the late Thorwald and Inez (Fosberg) Hansen. She attended school and graduated from high school at Weeping Water, Nebraska. Following graduation, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to become a schoolteacher.
On June 11, 1950, Lucille married Marvin Wendt at Weeping Water, Nebraska. They lived in Murdock, Nebraska, where she was a housewife and the couple were blessed with two children: Diane and Matthew. Lucille later divorced and moved to the Albion, Nebraska, area.
Lucille married Alvin A. Kyncl on July 29, 2000 at Albion, and they made their home in the Albion area. After Alvin passed away in 2004, several years later Lucille entered the Tilden Nursing Home and later Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
She is survived by her daughter: Diane (Marvin “Butch”) Carse and son Justin (Carrie) and their son, Logan of Davenport, Florida; her son: Matthew (Michelle) Wendt and sons Cole and Connor of Murdock; two brothers: Gerald Hansen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Herbert (Myrna) Hansen of Sun City, Arizona; along with Gerald's 3 of 4 children, Jodi (Deryl) Calvert, children Elizabeth and Sarah; James (Michele), children Ally and Sean and David (Debi); Herb and Mitzie's 3 children, Traci (Ken) Hart children Katie and Emily; Tim and his son Russell; Terri (Mark) Stueckrath and their 3 children Tyler, Megan and Jack and ex-husband, Marvin; Alvin's children: Linda, Ardell, Nancy, David, Paul and their families; along with other relatives and friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty”; nephew, Rick; and her husband, Alvin Kyncl.
