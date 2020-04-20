Lucill I. Kyncl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lucille I. (Wendt) Kyncl

April 26, 1930 – April 17, 2020

Lucille I. Kyncl, 89 of Neligh, Nebraska, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

It was Lucille's wish to be cremated, followed by a private service with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Louisville, Nebraska. You may contact the funeral home for the family's contact information, or condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille Irene (Wendt) Kyncl was born on April 26, 1930 in Elba, Nebraska, to the late Thorwald and Inez (Fosberg) Hansen. She attended school and graduated from high school at Weeping Water, Nebraska. Following graduation, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to become a schoolteacher.

On June 11, 1950, Lucille married Marvin Wendt at Weeping Water, Nebraska. They lived in Murdock, Nebraska, where she was a housewife and the couple were blessed with two children: Diane and Matthew. Lucille later divorced and moved to the Albion, Nebraska, area.