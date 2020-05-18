Margaret Lorene Knorr

Margaret was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Plattsmouth. Through the years she served as a deacon, an elder, Sunday school secretary, and secretary for the church's Presbyterian Women's organization. She was always a willing volunteer to wash dishes during the church's annual Chicken Pie Suppers.

Margaret was a 3rd generation member of P.E.O. and a past president of Chapter F, P.E.O. She was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 56 of Plattsmouth. In years past she had served on the Cass County Historical Society Board and the Plattsmouth Cemetery Board. Margaret's life-long commitments were to her family and her pets -- most recently, her loyal and beloved cat Pe2nia.

Margaret is survived by her daughter: Ann Snider and husband Robert of Lincoln, Nebraska; and her son: Bill Knorr of East Lansing, Michigan. She is also survived by a granddaughter, a grandson, and a great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Dr. Paul and Lorene Heineman; and her husband: Bill Knorr.

Margaret will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth. A memorial service will be held at a later date.