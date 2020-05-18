Margaret Lorene Knorr
1929 – 2020
Margaret Lorene (Heineman) Knorr, age 90, a long-time resident of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Margaret was born on Dec. 2, 1929, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Dr. Paul Theodore Heineman and Margaret Lorene (Dempster) Heineman of Plattsmouth. Margaret graduated with honors from Plattsmouth High School in 1948 and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln until her marriage to R. William “Bill” Knorr on June 18, 1950. Bill and Margaret made their home in Plattsmouth where they raised their two children, William Paul “Bill” and Ann Margaret, and where Bill Sr. owned and managed Knorr's Store.
In November 1972 Margaret's husband died suddenly, and she continued the operation of Knorr's Store. Following the store's closing in 1983, she briefly sold advertising time for Radio KOTD and then went to work at the Plattsmouth Public Library.
Margaret was an avid reader and frequent library visitor from an early age, and she enjoyed working at the library, in particular her reference and research duties. During her library employment she took continuing education courses that earned her a Library Assistant Certification from the Nebraska Library Commission. Margaret worked at the library for 15 years. She retired at age 72 and continued to read a lot, especially books about history.
Margaret was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Plattsmouth. Through the years she served as a deacon, an elder, Sunday school secretary, and secretary for the church's Presbyterian Women's organization. She was always a willing volunteer to wash dishes during the church's annual Chicken Pie Suppers.
Margaret was a 3rd generation member of P.E.O. and a past president of Chapter F, P.E.O. She was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 56 of Plattsmouth. In years past she had served on the Cass County Historical Society Board and the Plattsmouth Cemetery Board. Margaret's life-long commitments were to her family and her pets -- most recently, her loyal and beloved cat Pe2nia.
Margaret is survived by her daughter: Ann Snider and husband Robert of Lincoln, Nebraska; and her son: Bill Knorr of East Lansing, Michigan. She is also survived by a granddaughter, a grandson, and a great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dr. Paul and Lorene Heineman; and her husband: Bill Knorr.
Margaret will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 701 Chicago Ave., Plattsmouth, NE 68048 or to the Plattsmouth Community Foundation, PO Box 342, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome@charter.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.