Marie D. Anderson

She married Lawrence Anderson on July 25, 1959, in St. Paul. She was the wonderful mother of Julie, Scott, Roger, Tim, Annette and Mark and in her life, she shared her time with the church and South Hamilton Schools. Marie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; talking with friends and family, spending time with grandchildren and generally taking care of her family. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.