Marie D. Anderson
View Comments

Marie D. Anderson

{{featured_button_text}}
Marie D. Anderson

Marie D. Anderson

July 1, 1938 - February 11, 2020

Marie D. Anderson, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Woodbridge Assisted Living in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. She was born July 1, 1938, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Henry and Catherine Fleury.

She married Lawrence Anderson on July 25, 1959, in St. Paul. She was the wonderful mother of Julie, Scott, Roger, Tim, Annette and Mark and in her life, she shared her time with the church and South Hamilton Schools. Marie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; talking with friends and family, spending time with grandchildren and generally taking care of her family. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Anderson of Papillion, Nebraska; a brother, Edward Fleury of Mendota, Minnesota; children, Julie (Cliff) Ludwig of Larimore, North Dakota, Scott (Julie) Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska, Roger (Vickie) Anderson of Stanhope, Iowa, Tim (Carol) Anderson of Plattsmouth, Annette (Ian) Cumming of Omaha, Nebraska, and Mark (Melissa) Anderson of Omaha; 15 grandchildren, Melissa, Joseph (Angie), Adrienne, Eliot, Elise, Brian (Emily), Bradley (Whitney), Christopher (Becca), Caitlin (Nick), Noah, Jack, Ethan, Mason and Grace; four great-grandchildren, Eddie, Isaiah, Elsie, Otto, Zach, Justin (Bostyn) and Colbey; great-great-grandson, Miles; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Brandon Anderson; brothers, Thomas (Leona) Fleury and Henry (Maxine) Fleury; and sister-in-law, Joan Fleury.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

To send flowers to the family of Marie Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News