Marion "Pete" Thomas Sutton

Pete married his beloved wife, Neva “Jean” (Ruhge), on Nov. 15, 1954. Pete loves his family and always had a special place in his heart for all of his grandchildren. Pete spent most of his life working as a mechanic. He retired from Texas Gulf in 1971 after 24 years of service. He served as a volunteer on the Avoca Fire Department or over 20 years. There were no strangers, as far as Pete was concerned. He was always able to find something in common with everyone. If you were really special, he'd leave you with a wink. He had a real love for music, working on cars, God, family and friends.