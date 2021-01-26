Mark Alan Younker
December 28, 1947 – January 20, 2021
Mark Alan Younker, age 73, of La Vista, Nebraska, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021; he was surrounded by his wife, his children, their spouses, and all of his living siblings at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1947, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Donald and V. Maxine (Hostetter) Younker.
Mark grew up in rural Plattsmouth, attending a one-room school. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1967; he continued his education at Milford Technical School (now Southeast Community College), graduating in 1969. He and Ann Yingling were married on July 3, 1971, at St. John's Catholic Church in Plattsmouth. Together they made their home west of Plattsmouth, on an acreage connected to the family farm, where they raised their two children, Chris and Holli.
Even with the challenge of life in a wheelchair, Mark never let anything get in the way of being a dedicated provider for his family and an active member of his church community. This reflected what was most important to him. He also served as president of the Cullom School Board for many years.
He worked in construction estimating and management throughout the years, including his own commercial construction company, Younker Construction, in Plattsmouth. Until his passing, he worked for Millard Lumber as an estimator.
Mark and Ann have been longtime members of Calvary Christian Church in Bellevue where Mark served as an Elder. It was a great honor for him to be the general contractor for the large multi-purpose addition to the church, in 1990, where we celebrate his life today. He loved the Lord and His Word; he shared that love by teaching adults at Calvary over the years.
He was an avid Husker Football fan and liked the KC Chiefs and Royals, too. Mark was calm and positive, with an upbeat demeanor. He was fun to be around, a jokester, known for his mischievous antics and infectious laughter. He was friendly and generous, the type of guy that would do anything for anyone.
One of Ann's favorite memories of Mark is when they would get separated at the store or at the mall; he'd come rolling up to her out of the blue with an ice cream cone or milkshake to share. He was a faithful husband who loved to make her smile.
Mark is survived by his wife, with whom he was completely smitten, Ann Younker, of La Vista; his beloved children, Christopher (Kaitlin) Younker, of Elkhorn, Holli (Brian) Schifferns, of Plattsmouth; his adored grandchildren, Kayla Hallauer, Alyssa (Brandon) Longmire, Austin Sims, Halli Sims, Jackson Schifferns; great-grandson, Tucker Younker; sisters, Cheryl (Dennis) Johnson, of Plattsmouth, Diana Helsley, of Plattsmouth; brothers, Larry (Sally) Younker, of Bellevue, Randy (Tracy) Younker, of Plattsmouth; sisters-in-law, Keri (Rick) Younker of Plattsmouth, Theresa Yingling of Plattsmouth, Kathleen (Ray) Cummings of Mission, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, “adopted” grandchildren and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Maxine Younker; brother, Rick Younker; and brother-in-law, Russwin Helsley.
Mark's family would like to thank all those who have prayed, given encouragement, and have loved them well during this time. They are truly grateful.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Christian Church (North Campus), Bellevue, Nebraska.
Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth.