Mark Alan Younker

Mark and Ann have been longtime members of Calvary Christian Church in Bellevue where Mark served as an Elder. It was a great honor for him to be the general contractor for the large multi-purpose addition to the church, in 1990, where we celebrate his life today. He loved the Lord and His Word; he shared that love by teaching adults at Calvary over the years.

He was an avid Husker Football fan and liked the KC Chiefs and Royals, too. Mark was calm and positive, with an upbeat demeanor. He was fun to be around, a jokester, known for his mischievous antics and infectious laughter. He was friendly and generous, the type of guy that would do anything for anyone.

One of Ann's favorite memories of Mark is when they would get separated at the store or at the mall; he'd come rolling up to her out of the blue with an ice cream cone or milkshake to share. He was a faithful husband who loved to make her smile.