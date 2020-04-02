Marlene A. Sutton
View Comments

Marlene A. Sutton

{{featured_button_text}}

Marlene A. Sutton

December 29, 1934 – March 31, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Richard L. Sutton. Survived by daughters, Kimberly Kempf (Thomas) and Deborah Smith (Shawn); grandchildren, Kristin Chandler (John), Erin Houser (Trevor), Connor Smith and Grant Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Stevie Houser.

Family funeral service: Friday, April 3, 11 a.m., at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Presbyterian Church of the Cross. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To send flowers to the family of Marlene Sutton, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News