Marlene A. Sutton
December 29, 1934 – March 31, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Richard L. Sutton. Survived by daughters, Kimberly Kempf (Thomas) and Deborah Smith (Shawn); grandchildren, Kristin Chandler (John), Erin Houser (Trevor), Connor Smith and Grant Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Stevie Houser.
Family funeral service: Friday, April 3, 11 a.m., at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Presbyterian Church of the Cross. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
