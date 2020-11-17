Marlene Kay Iles

August 14, 1951 – November 10, 2020

Marlene Kay Iles, age 69, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Aug. 14, 1951, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Arvil P. “Speed” and Beverly J. (Runte) Campbell.

Marlene was raised in Plattsmouth and graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1969. She was united in marriage to Lonnie R. Iles on Nov. 14, 1970, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, together celebrating nearly 50 years of marriage. They made their home in Plattsmouth and raised two children, Lanny and Allison

She worked for more than 25 years for Cass County, beginning in the Assessor's Office and then spent the majority of her time as the Administrative Assistant for the Zoning Office where she helped manage the day-to-day duties of the office and helped countless residents with building permits and zoning questions.

Outside of work, family was the most important part of her life. She enjoyed trips to Missouri to visit her sister, but her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. They were the light of her life and she looked forward to time together.