Martha "Marti" Chandler
June 21, 1938 – June 21, 2019
Martha "Marti" Chandler, 81, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, slipped into the arms of Jesus on Friday, June 21, 2019, at The Living Community of St. Joseph. She was born June 21, 1938, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, daughter of the late Frances and Glen Carneal. She completed her education from Plattsmouth High School in 1955 and later became a practical nurse.
Marti consider her greatest accomplishment in life to be the raising of seven children who became responsible and successful contributors to their respective communities and careers: Tony (Mary Ann) Dudik, of St. Joseph, Randy (Diane) Dudik of St. Joseph, Cathy (Philip) Musser of Overland Park, Kansas, Carol (Derek) Conard of St. Joseph, Lloyd "Buck" (Laura) Graham of St. Joseph, Chuck (Melanie) Dudik of Camp Pendleton, California, and Channce (Julie) Chandler of St. Joseph.
In addition to raising her family, Marti also worked at Creighton Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, and Loma Linda University Hospital in Loma Linda, California, and Sister's Hospital in St. Joseph. She served as director of youth at King Hill Christian Church for numerous years, even as she supported her family by working for many St. Joseph residents as a house cleaner, and working during the autumns at the sales shed of Hunt's Orchard in Amazonia. Her last several years of employment were at Dollar General on King Hill Avenue, where she became a friend to many of the customers and always had a cheerful smile and kind word to share.
Marti is survived by all her children; brothers, Tom Carneal of Maryville, Missouri, Sam (Sandy, deceased) Carneal of Amazonia, Missouri, and John (Brenda) Carneal of Amazonia. She leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Rupp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment to take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, at 1 p.m. Thursday. Memorials are suggested to be made to the donor's choice. Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com.