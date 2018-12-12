March 30, 1951 – December 4, 2018
Marvin was born on March 30, 1951, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the son of Arnold and Betty Vogler. He is survived by his son Christopher Noah, mother Betty, adopted son Daniel Studey, many cousins and close friends. He graduated from Louisville High School in 1969.
Marvin had a big heart. His love of animals, nature and hospitality was evident when you came to the farm. He enjoyed sponsoring Easter egg hunts for 10 years, filling and hiding over 1,000 eggs, hosted the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and many school field trips. He shared many enjoyable times with others at the farm. Although these functions are too numerous to name, everyone that visited will have memories that will remain in their hearts forever. Marvin enjoyed people. Through his life he worked many jobs and made many good friends. His most recent job was working in Louisville at Taylor Quik Pik.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Cass County Fair Grounds, 8400 144th St. Weeping Water, with burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Louisville. Family suggests memorials to the family for later designation.
