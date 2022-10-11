Marvin Neal Attebery

May 6, 1934 – October 8, 2022

Marvin Neal Attebery, 88, of Nebraska City (formerly of Union and Clarinda) passed away on Oct. 8, 2022. Marvin and his wife Helen (McClane) were married for 67 years.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Teresa (Kevin) Champ, Michael Attebery, Mark Attebery, Jerry (Martina) Attebery; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Violet Attebery; his sisters, Geraldine Attebery and Virginia Muldrew; his grandchild, Jake Champ; and his great-grandchild, Ezra Attebery.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in East Union Cemetery near Union. Visitation with family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to a veteran-based organization of your choosing.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.