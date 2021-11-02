Mary Wade (Sheehan)

January 6, 1934 - October 30, 2021

Mary Colleen Wade (Sheehan) was born in Weeping Water to Michael and Catherine Sheehan (Leesley) on Jan. 6, 1934. She attended Manley Public School until 10th grade and graduated from Weeping Water Public School in 1952.

She met James Wade in August 1950 while she was detasseling. He was her boss and that title soon changed after they were married on June 21, 1952.

Mary is survived by her husband, James Wade of 69 years; siblings, John Sheehan (Omaha), Janice Hermann (Weeping Water).

To this union they had three children, Dennis Wade (Trish) Omaha, Joyce Schreiner-Smith (John) Omaha, and Barb DeHaven (Brett) Lincoln.

Mary had 13 grandkids, 19 great-grandkids, many nieces/nephews, and friends.

Over the years Mom enjoyed homemaking, reading, canning, camping and her large family.

She was a willing volunteer for Girls Scouts, Thornhaven campgrounds and helped serve meals at the senior center.

Mary passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and caregivers on Oct. 30, 2021.

Memorial are suggested to the family for later designation.

A rosary service was held before the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at St Patrick Catholic Church in Manley, Nebraska. Interment at St Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Manley.