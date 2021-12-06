Mary Rogers Hammons

May 12, 1931 – November 19, 2021

Mary Elizabeth (Todd) Rogers Hammons was born May 12, 1931, to Delbert William and Alva Lillian (Hylton) Todd in Omaha, Nebraska. Mary attended country schools and then graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1948. She attended Normal School at Peru, earning a teaching certificate, following in the footsteps of her mother, Lillian.

She married Marion Merle Rogers on May 27, 1951. Mary and Merle adopted two children, Steven Merle and Sherrill (Sherry) Beth. Merle passed away in August 1999. In May 2001 she married Maurice Hammons. Her work life included working as a school cook and later as the bookkeeper at Murray and later Conestoga Schools. Her longest tenure was with the Murray State Bank as a teller. She retired from the bank but not working, she had several other office jobs including time at Mutual of Omaha, as an aide at Stull School, and Office Manager for Hammons Funeral Services. She liked to stay busy and had an aptitude with numbers.

Family, church, and music created joy in her life. She directed the church choir at Murray Christian Church for many years with her family, Merle, Steven and Sherry, singing along. Later when she and Merle moved to Plattsmouth, they joined the First Presbyterian Church and she joined their choir, enjoying many years of singing and friendship. She enjoyed several years performing live theater at the Lofte Community Theater and in Gretna as well as barbershop with a local Sweet Adeline chorus.

Mary and Maurice moved to Waterford at Woodbridge in Plattsmouth. Later, Maurice moved to Hillcrest Shadow Lake where he passed away Sept. 10, 2021. Mary moved to Louisville Care Center in July 2021. The staff was impressed with how sweet she was and of her “great” smile of an angel. She finished her journey Nov. 19, 2021.

She was preceded in death by both husbands and her parents.

The following will cherish her memory and smile: her brother, Bill (Brenda); son, Steven (Joni); and daughter, Sherry (former husband Paul); her grandchildren, Shawn Shimek, Craig Shimek and Morgan Rogers; brother-in-law, Cliff Rogers; as well as Maurice Hammons' family, Larry (Norma), Marilyn (John) Penner, Barb (widow of Roger), Keith (Hylah), Robert (Glenda); nine stepgrandchildren and their spouses, Matthew, Rebecca, Michael, Jay, Marissa, Nickelle, Jessica, Erin, and Susan; and 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Dec. 1, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Rev. Matt Coplen provided words of comfort. Carol Wehrbein was the organist. Niece and nephew, Dan and Marge Todd, led the congregation in singing “How Great is our God/How Great Thou Art!” and “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone).”

Scriptures of Psalm 13:1-6, John 14:1-14 and Revelation 21:1-7 were shared throughout the service. Special music by Dan and Marge was then presented, “It is Well With My Soul” and “Be still My Soul” by Dan Todd. At the conclusion of the service a video of Steve Rogers was played. He and his praise band played “Bless the Lord.” Pallbearers were Shawn Shimek, Craig Shimek, Mark Todd, Dan Todd, Paul Shimek, Jay Penner, Nickelle Booe and Susan Hammons. Honorary pallbearers were the rest of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Internment was held at East Union Cemetery. Memorials were suggested to the church or donor's choice.