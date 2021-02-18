Mary Ellen Yocum

Ava, Missouri

Mary Yocum, 93 years, 17 days old, passed away peacefully to her Heavenly home on Feb. 12, 2021, at her home with her family by his side.

Mary was born to Frank and Ivy Scott on Jan. 24, 1928, in Norwood, Missouri.

On June 3, 1948, Mary and John were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, Arkansas, and to this union were blessed with five children. They were happily married for 72 years!

Mary was a Christian and a member of the Ava First Southern Baptist Church.

She loved being a wife and mother and enjoyed watching her children grow and have families of their own. She enjoyed sewing and had her own upholstery shop for a time. She loved horse shoe pitching and traveled all over California in competitions. She loved to play guitar and sing with her siblings. She enjoyed watching football and baseball. In later years she enjoyed going to yard sales with John and refinishing furniture together. She loved being outdoors and gardening, But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.