Mary L. Mason

August 20, 1943 – January 14, 2022

Mary L. Mason, age 78, of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Joseph C. and Mary (Kobza) Masek.

Mary graduated from high school in Valparaiso, Nebraska. She later attended the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Lincoln and obtained her degree in nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse during her working career. Mary was united in marriage to Bill Mason on Feb. 14, 2012, in Omaha, Nebraska, and together they made their home in Plattsmouth.

Mary was devoted to her church and spent her free time volunteering for various church activities. She also traveled on mission trips and worked with the Dream Center in California helping care for the homeless in the area.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Mason of Plattsmouth; daughters, Lynette (Ron) Schuster of Martell, Nebraska, and Danielle (Darren) Pekny of Blair, Nebraska; grandchildren, Ian and Sam Schuster and Jackson and Shepard Pekny; brother, Eugene (Mary Ann) Masek of Ceresco, Nebraska; sister, Margaret Nicolas of David City, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Jerry (Cathy) Mason of Omaha. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Young; and brother, Ellis Masek.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 2:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 2300 S. 78th St., Omaha, with Pastor Steve Yeaple officiating.

Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE, 402-296-4445.